After suffering a serious car accident, Paula Fernandes returns to the web and vents: “I feel tachycardia and fear…”

During the night of last Saturday (27), the singer Paula Fernandes became a topic on social mediaafter being in a serious car accident. It all happened while the artist and her partner, Rony Cecconello, were returning from the countryside.

A day after the accident, the famous surprised her followers again by revealing that she is physically well, in addition to taking the opportunity to vent about the collision between the vehicles. According to the singer’s outburst, she lost control of the steering when a car hit the vehicle they were in from behind.

“I still don’t know how I am… I only know that I’m alive and that yesterday I was reborn. This shocking image represents the hardest day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us. Rony and I were returning from the countryside to São Paulo, on the Castelo Branco highway. I was driving when a runaway car hit us in the back. I lost control of the steering with the force of the crash, our car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt until it stopped. A lot went through my head in those seconds of horror, and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was… And he was fine!”she wrote.

Paula Fernandes ended her outburst saying that she was not 100% recovered from the accident: “I have many things to say in this message. I’m still in shock, the scene repeats like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing of all at this moment is that we were reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident.”.