Agreement with West Ham could be messed up and Lucas Paquetá agree with another Premier League club

Lucas Paquetá is very close to joining West Ham in the Premier League. Talks are in the final stages and the London club will pay around 60 million euros to the French club to count on the football of Paquetá, holder of the Brazilian team of coach Tite.

However, a deal is not so well underway, as the Lyon president has said there is another Premier League club interested in the player, and everything could take a different path in the final week of the European football window.

“Paquetá wanted to go. We thought we had very big clubs, but we didn’t. We had to discuss at the last moment with West Ham“, said. “Now I know that there is another English club that wanted to perform, so maybe tomorrow we can wake up with something new”complete.

Jean, president, does not reveal the exact club and does not even show clues to the possible interested, but it could be a club with greater expression in England, or with a greater financial power than West Ham, even with the London club at the forefront of conversations.

Packet in Liverpool? city? Newcastle?

At this moment, Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle gain strength against Paquetá. Liverpool, for being on the hunt for a midfielder before the window closed; City for keeping an eye on Paquetá for a long time and Newcastle, which is still in the market in search of new players and with a pocket full of money.