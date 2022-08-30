Air France pilots get slapped in the cabin during Geneva-Paris flight

Both were suspended and a third crew member had to be called to break up the fight and stay in the cabin to prevent them from getting weird again.

Disclosure / Air France

Pilots were suspected of physically struggling during flight



Two airline pilots Air France were suspended after being slapped into the cabin after a Geneva-Paris flight took off, according to the Associated Press news agency. “Pilot and co-pilots grabbed each other by the collars,” reported the newspaper La Tribune, of the Switzerland. The reason for the discussion was not revealed. The case was disclosed on Sunday, 28, however, it happened in June. To separate the two, it was necessary for a third member of the crew to intervene and spend the rest of the trip in the cabin to avoid a second confrontation. In the report issued by the French air investigation agency, BEA, points out that some Air France pilots are not rigorous in respecting procedures in safety incidents. This is not the first time the company has appeared in the reports, it has already had failures on four other occasions. Air France says it is carrying out a safety audit and has committed to complying with recommendations from the BEA, which also investigated an incident in April at New York’s JFK airport that experienced flight control issues as it prepared to land in the country. .