Ambev opens job vacancies across the country; see the positions

One of the largest beverage industries in Brazil, ambev, opens new job opportunities to be filled in several Brazilian cities. The company is looking for committed professionals who enjoy teamwork and identify within an inclusive and collaborative environment. Read on and see all the information on how to apply.

Ambev announces the hiring of new employees to work in Brazilian cities

One of the most traditional and non-alcoholic beverage industries in Brazil, the ambev, is providing new job opportunities. To be part of the team, the company is looking for diverse talents, who are willing to continue building their history, enjoy working as a team and are responsible within the sector they choose to exercise.

See now the opportunities available for candidacy and their locations of operation:

Apprentice Calculation of Results for Sales Areas — Uberlândia and Uberaba;

Apprentice for Brewery — Aquiraz and Agudo;

Engineering Apprentice — Porto Alegre;

Senior Analysts Accounting Analysis — Jaguariúna;

Junior Legal Analyst — Salvador;

Junior Accounting Analysts — Jaguariúna;

Junior FP&A Backoffice Analysts — Jaguariúna;

Control Analysts — Mauá;

Interns Brewery — Santa Catarina;

Driver’s Assistant — Sete Lagoas;

Warehouse Assistant — Sete Lagoas;

Bank of candidates Warehouse Assistant for shift C — Sete Lagoas;

Bank of Persons with Disabilities — Rio de Janeiro;

Diversity Talent Bank — Passo Fundo;

Talent Bank — Virgínia and Pouso Alegre;

Lecturers — Cascavel;

Logistics Planning Coordinator — Camaçari.

See also: Alpargatas has NEW job openings in São Paulo

how to apply

Those interested in participating in the selection in the company ambev must complete their registration within the area they intend to occupy through the participation link.

Want to know more about the jobs of the week? Follow daily all vacancies published by the main companies in the country.