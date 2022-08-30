AMD announces new memory overclocking standard, AMD EXPO

Focus is on certifying OC on DDR5 memories for Ryzen 7000

Along with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 family mainboards and processors, AMD took advantage of the press announcement and broadcast on its YouTube channel to introduce a new technology for its new generation processors and motherboards, the AMD EXPO.

O AMD Extended Profile for Overclocking (AMD EXPO) it is a technology analogous to what is offered through Intel XMP, the Intel Extreme Memory Profile. This protocol will make it possible to overclock DDR5 memories for high performance tuning with just one click.

According to AMD, there are already 15 DDR5 kits validated for AMD EXPO, i.e. on Ryzen 7000 based benches and AM5 motherboards. They will automatically apply operating frequency adjustment profiles and also timings automatically after selection on the BIOS screen, using values ​​already certified as stable for that memory.

At launch there will be memories capable of reaching up to 6400 MT/s, and according to AMD, there will be kits capable of delivering latencies of 63 nanoseconds. Here it is always good to point out that this is not official support, and reaching these values ​​will also depend on stability in the processor’s memory controller as well as the mainboard itself may not operate correctly at these higher levels of adjustment.

Despite the presentation of the new support, this will not be an “all in” by AMD, which will also continue to support XMP profiles, making it feasible to apply the configurations that other DDR5 memories have shown to be stable, within the Intel protocol.

AMD EXPO will be available alongside the Ryzen 7000 models, which will launch on September 27, alongside the X670 and X670 Extreme motherboards.

Journalist Diego Kerber traveled to Austin, Texas, at the invitation of AMD.

