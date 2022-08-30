AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Will Only Have Two RDNA2 Integrated Graphics Cores

Information was not even mentioned by AMD in an official presentation

AMD officially announced the Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” processors, releasing a lot of details, but one of them wasn’t even mentioned by the company: the integrated graphics of these CPUs. Even left out during the announcement, the official AMD page shows us that the four SKUs presented today will only have two graphics cores, based on the RDNA2 architecture.

With such a low number of cores, even operating at 2200 MHzthe integrated graphics of the Ryzen 7000 processors fall into the famous category “to give video”, very different from the capabilities of CPUs of the “G” line, such as the Ryzen 5 5600G, which has an iGPU strong enough to run games within its limitations, it is worth remembering.

All four 7th Gen Ryzen SKUs introduced today by AMD, Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600Xhave the same settings as for the integrated graphics.

Speaking of graphics, AMD even made a small demonstration of the next generation of Radeon GPUs based on the new RDNA 3 architecture. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, assured that the next Radeon graphics cards based on the new technology will have more than 50% performance for Watt compared to the current RDNA 2, something that was previously revealed.

AMD boss presented a soulslike video Lies of Pwhich arrives next year, and said the game was running on a Radeon GPU with RDNA 3along with the upcoming high-end mainstream Zen 4 CPU, Ryzen 9 7950X. The game was set to 4K with graphics on ultra. Unfortunately, no additional information was presented at the moment, not even metrics like FPS, for example.

AMD announces Ryzen 7000: up to 5.7GHz and Ryzen 5 beating Core i9 in games

Processors arrive on September 27 with prices similar to predecessors



