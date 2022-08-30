Ana Maria Braga surprises, swears during “Mais Você” live and the web jokes: “Look at the kids”

the presenter Ana Maria Braga shook the web by starring in an unusual moment this Tuesday morning (30). While presenting the edition of the “More you”, the TV Globo veteran ended up swearing and surprised those who watched the morning.

The moment took place while Ana was talking to Cauã Reymond, special guest of the famous breakfast with the blonde. At the end of the conversation with the artist, the presenter did not hesitate to praise the actor’s career, so much so that she ended up getting too excited.

“It’s a f***ing artist”she snapped, who apologized quickly right after: “Sorry!”, released Ana Maria Braga, drawing laughter from Cauã and Louro Mané. “But it’s true,” agreed the show’s mascot.

On the web, netizens immediately reacted to the moment: “Ana Maria Braga launched at 11:40 in the morning one: ‘It’s a [email protected] artist’. My father was passed said one netizen. “Ana Maria Braga swearing at this time, look at the kids”, joked another. “Guys, I die with Namaria! Every day she stars in a moment on this show”, played another one.