Aneel announces green flag for September

The energy bill should follow the green flag now in the month of September. At least that’s what the most recent announcement by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) indicates. It is already the fifth month in a row without the additional charge in the tariff, which represents more savings and relief in the pocket of the worker.

The agency’s bet is that electricity generation will continue to rise for some time. On the other hand, Aneel also indicated a forecast of increase consumption in the coming months. Regardless, Brazilians can celebrate, as the tariff flag will remain green for another month.

green flag in september

The flag in question for the coming weeks indicates that the consumer of light will not have to pay any additional amount in the bills. According to the criteria adopted since 2015 by the agency, the tariff flags are divided as follows:

Yellow: BRL 2.98 per 100 kWh

Red level 1 and 2: between R$ 6.50 and R$ 9.79 for every 100 kWh consumed.

The move comes as a relief to many families. Last year, for many months the flag of water scarcity prevailed. The reason was the result of the worst crisis in the reservoirs of the last 90 years. The highest charge lasted from September 2021 until April of this year.

As a final product, the additional charge was R$ 14.20 for every 100 kWh consumed in the face of scarcity. This happens when thermoelectric plants are activated, generating a higher cost for energy production.

At this moment, it seems, the country is experiencing a moment of good conditions for the generation of light, so the green flag will be to maintain for one more period. According to Aneel, it will be valid in September for all consumers connected to the National Interconnected System (SNI).

The SNI is divided into four subsystems, namely: Southeast/Midwest, South, Northeast and North. Thus, practically all of Brazil is covered by the system. However, some parts of the North and Mato Grosso states, in addition to Roraima, are left out.