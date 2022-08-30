Antony is already in England to sign for Manchester United

Antony is already on English soil to be made official as a Manchester United reinforcement. The Brazilian player will undergo medical examinations this Monday (29) and, in the following hours, sign a contract valid for five seasons (until June 2027) – with an option to renew for another season (until June 2028).

To guarantee the signing of the young striker, the red devils faced a long and arduous soap opera, which went through three official offers rejected, and then ended up paying 100 million euros (R$ 506 million) to Ajax for the deal to come out.

A priority target for Erik ten Hag, with whom he worked in Dutch football in recent years, the former São Paulo player arrives at Old Trafford a few days after compatriot Casemiro, who was signed from Real Madrid last week.

At the age of 22, Antony has been in Europe since 2020. He arrived from São Paulo in exchange for a package worth 29 million euros (with bonuses and goals), of which 16 million euros are final.

Sao Paulo rubs its hands

São Paulo is entitled to 20% of the 84 million euros (425 million) of Antony’s transfer to Manchester United, the difference between the values ​​of the 2020 sale and the current one. This would give about 16.8 million euros (R$ 85 million).

In addition, Tricolor brings in another 2.7 million euros (13.6 million) through a solidarity mechanism as a training club, corresponding to 2.7% of the total value of the transfer. In other words, the sum would be 19.5 million euros (R$ 98.6 million).