Antony is the 3rd most expensive Brazilian in history

Antony’s transfer from Ajax to Manchester United will make the striker out of São Paulo’s youth ranks the third most expensive Brazilian player in football history.

After long months of “dating” and several proposals rejected by the Dutch, the English club is about to make official the signing of the right winger for 100 million euros (R$ 505.8 million).

Among the representatives of the only five-time world champion country, only Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have already carried out bigger deals than this one.

The first went to Paris Saint-Germain, in 2017, for 222 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion, at the current price), a value that to this day is the world record for the Bola Market. The midfielder, on the other hand, signed with Barcelona a semester later, in a transaction worth 160 million euros (R$ 808.2 million).

With Antony’s team change, Brazil will be only the second country to have three names in the ranking of players who participated in nine-figure transfers.