Antony is the 3rd most expensive Brazilian in history

Antony’s transfer from Ajax to Manchester United will make the striker out of São Paulo’s youth ranks the third most expensive Brazilian player in football history.
After long months of “dating” and several proposals rejected by the Dutch, the English club is about to make official the signing of the right winger for 100 million euros (R$ 505.8 million).
Among the representatives of the only five-time world champion country, only Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have already carried out bigger deals than this one.
The first went to Paris Saint-Germain, in 2017, for 222 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion, at the current price), a value that to this day is the world record for the Bola Market. The midfielder, on the other hand, signed with Barcelona a semester later, in a transaction worth 160 million euros (R$ 808.2 million).
With Antony’s team change, Brazil will be only the second country to have three names in the ranking of players who participated in nine-figure transfers.
Before the “country of football”, only France had achieved this feat. The last World Cup-winning nation has already seen four of its athletes break the €100m barrier: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.
In total, the centenarian club now has 13 members. In addition to four French and three Brazilians, he has two Portuguese (Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix), two Belgians (Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku), an Englishman (Jack Grealish) and a Welshman (Gareth Bale).
Like Antony, two other players who were traded in the current transfer window (which runs until Thursday) have earned a spot in the top 10 of the most expensive Brazilians of all time.
The midfielder Casemiro, who will be partner of the ex-São Paulo at United, occupies the fifth position on the list. He left Real Madrid, the club for which he won the last edition of the European Champions League, for a compensation of 70.7 million euros (R$ 355.5 million).
The attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetá, announced yesterday as a reinforcement for West Ham, appears in eighth place. According to the selling club Lyon, the transaction will yield 61.6 million euros (R$ 309.7 million).
After a catastrophic start to the season, including a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford, Manchester United are in the recovery phase and have won their last two games in the Premier League, against Liverpool and Southampton.
With that, it rose to eighth position in the Premier League. With six points won in four rounds, they have half the score of Arsenal, leader of the competition and the only team still with 100% success.
The Red Devils’ next commitment is against Leicester, Thursday, away from home. On Sunday, it will be the turn of the derby against Arsenal at Old Trafford, a match that will possibly mark Antony’s debut.
The 10 most expensive Brazilians in history
1 – Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain, 2017): 222 million euros
2 – Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, 2018): 160 million euros
3 – Antony (Manchester United, 2022): 100 million euros
4 – Arthur (Juventus, 2020): 76 million euros
5 – Casemiro (Manchester United, 2022): 70.7 million euros
6 – Kaka (Real Madrid, 2009): 67 million euros
7 – Alisson (Liverpool, 2018): 62.5 million euros
8 – Lucas Paquetá (West Ham, 2022): 61.6 million euros
9 – Oscar (Shanghai Port, 2017): 60 million euros
10- Fred (Manchester United, 2018): 59 million euros
Source: Transfermarkt