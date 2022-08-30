Apple releases eighth beta version of iOS 16

THE apple today released the eighth beta version of iOS 16 (compilation 20A5358a ) for developers, just under a week after releasing the seventh version. It is very likely that this will be the last beta for developers before the Release Candidate (RC), which may be released after next week’s event.

Strangely (or not), the eighth test versions of watchOS 9 It’s from tvOS 16 were not released today — as well as we don’t have any new betas for the iPadOS 16.1 It’s from macOS Ventura 13but these systems will not be released until October.

You can open the pages for each of them here on the site to check out everything we’ve covered about them, including the most relevant news coming this year: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

It is always important to point out that you have to be careful when installing betas on devices that you are used to using daily — after all, we are talking about potentially unstable systems and for which most apps are not yet optimized.

The new systems are already in public beta, so soon the new iOS 16 build will also be available in the Apple Beta Software Program.