Aracruz confirms the first case of monkeypox in the municipality

Among the symptoms, monkeypox triggers the appearance of sores on the person’s skin. Credit: WHO | Disclosure

The Aracruz Health Department (Semsa), in the north of Espírito Santo, confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the city on Monday afternoon (29). This is the first record of the disease in the state outside of Greater Vitória. The municipality informed that the information about the patient is confidential.

Until the last release of the bulletin of the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa), the disease was still restricted to adults (aged between 20 and 69 years) and residents of the Metropolitan Region. Six cases in the Capital, two in Guarapari and two in Vila Velha. In addition to the ten confirmations, the State is investigating another 94 suspected cases of monkeypox and has already discarded 62 notifications.

The Aracruz Health Department reported that it continues to track and monitor people who have had contact with the confirmed case, according to Regulations and Ordinance of the State Department of Health and Ministry of Health.

Semsa reinforces that, in case of signs or symptoms such as fever, malaise, body aches and the appearance of lesions, that is, small blisters along with redness of the skin, mainly on the face, neck and genital/groin region, the The patient should look for their reference health unit or the UPA and PA, where there are doctors and nurses trained to identify these lesions and suspected cases.

This video may interest you