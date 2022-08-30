‘Arrived for millions and leaves without leaving a euro’

Flamengo announced the departure of Vitinho to the Saudi Arabia club this Monday

O Flamengo announced this Monday the striker Vitinho’s departure, which goes to Saudi Arabian football. The news did not resonate well in Argentina, the country of Velez Sarsfieldrival of the team rubro-negro in the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

“He arrived for 12 million euros and leaves without leaving a euro”Diario Olé, a famous Argentine sports vehicle, was startled.

“The economic market for Brazilian football is making a difference compared to other South Americans. Not only do they buy for unthinkable amounts, but they also don’t have the drama of getting rid of a player in which they put many millions of euros”, the newspaper was impressed.

“This is the case of Vitinho, a player who arrived with great expectations and for which Flamengo decided to put 12 million euros. Four years after his arrival, his trip to Arabia takes place without leaving a euro, only a future percentage”, explained the vehicle.

Vitinho will play for Al Ettifaq FC, from Saudi Arabia. According to the calculation of ESPNVitinho will sign for three years with the Saudi team.

When he was hired from CSKA Moscow, in 2018, he broke the Rio club’s transfer value record.

This Monday, the red-black delegation sailed to Argentina for the Libertadores semifinals. At Rio de Janeiro airport, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, spoke about the striker’s departure.

“Flamengo has been making moves since Isla left, Arão, Gustavo (Henrique) left. Nothing to do with whether players would be important or not. Situation even obvious to have oxygen in the squad”, he commented.

The first leg of the Libertadores semifinal is this Wednesday (31), at 21:30 (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.