Artemis I: After Postponing Mission, NASA Predicts New Launch for September 2nd | Science

Artemis 1, NASA’s first lunar mission in nearly 50 years, was postponed by the US space agency on Monday morning (29) due to a cooling problem in one of the engines of its mega-rocket SLS, a critical system for success. of the mission.

In a press conference held this afternoon, NASA said that, despite this obstacle, the next attempt to launch the rocket could take place as early as next Friday (2).

“We’re sticking to next Friday’s alternative,” said Mike Sarafin, mission manager.

Sarafin, however, added that the agency’s engineers need “a certain amount of time” to analyze all the information and all the data for the success of the launch, and did not rule out the possibility of another postponement.

2 of 3 The Artemis I Mission rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. — Photo: NASA/Reproduction The Artemis I Mission rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida. — Photo: NASA/Reproduction

“This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all these things have to work,” said NASA chief Bill Nelson.

ARTEMIS I MISSION: Fantastic site visit from where the most powerful rocket in history will be launched; see curiosities

Fantastic site visit from where the most powerful rocket in history will be launched; see curiosities UNDERSTAND: Importance of NASA’s mission that will return to the Moon 50 years after the Apollo program

While several spectators awaited the launch of the “most powerful rocket” built by the space agency, the clock that indicated the minutes until the launch of the mission was stopped for about 30 minutes for an assessment of technical problems.

Earlier, NASA already announced that a problem was underway.

“Engine 3 is not being properly conditioned through the bleeding process and engineers are troubleshooting,” NASA reported at around 7 am Brasília time.

3 of 3 How the mission’s trajectory will be — Photo: Arte/g1 How will the mission trajectory be — Photo: Arte/g1

But it wasn’t until later that the postponement of the mission was confirmed, around 10 am, during the agency’s official broadcast.

“We don’t launch [nada ao espaço] if it’s not all right,” NASA Director Bill Nelson said in another live broadcast shortly after the cancellation was announced.

Artemis I is the first step towards colonization of the Moon

According to the space agency, despite the technical problems, the SLS megarocket continues with its “stable and safe” configurations.

Although the first mission was uncrewed, the SLS is the agency’s first crew-ready rocket to be deployed. launched to the moon in nearly 50 years.