Artemis vs Apollo: What’s the difference between these NASA missions to the Moon?

More than 50 years ago, the Apollo program took humanity to the Moon. Now, the Artemis program wants not only to return to the lunar surface, but to go beyond, ushering in a new era in space exploration.

Despite the decades that separate them, these space programs have many similarities, but also several important differences. Do you know what they are? Let’s explain.

What is the meaning of the names Apollo and Artemis?

Both names are based on Greek mythology. Apollo was the third US manned space program, after Mercury and Gemini. Abe Silverstein, NASA’s manager at the time, said he chose the name “as if he was naming his baby”. According to him, the image of Apollo, the Greek god of light, music and the Sun, “flying in his chariot across the Sun” was something that reflected the grandeur of the program’s goals.

Artemis is a reference to the Greek goddess of the Moon, twin sister of Apollo. She is also the goddess of the hunt, and her hunting companion was Orion, who names the spacecraft the astronauts will travel to. According to Jim Brindestine, a NASA administrator when the program was announced, the name also reflects the diversity of the agency’s astronaut corps and one of the program’s goals.

“Our astronaut corps is very diverse and highly qualified. I think it’s beautiful that 50 years after Apollo, the Artemis program will take the next man – and the first woman – to the Moon.”

The name of the Artemis program reflects the diversity of the 1st group of selected astronauts. (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

What are the goals of the Apollo and Artemis programs?

The main purpose of the Apollo program was to visit the Moon, and to do so before the Soviets, against whom the US was competing in the space race during the cold war.

Over the course of three years, all five space missions that landed there (Apollo 11 to Apollo 17, excluding Apollo 13) can be classified as “terrain reconnaissance”, to understand more about the current composition and formation history of the Moon. .

Artemis, on the other hand, has a long-term vision. Of course, the main objective is to set foot on the Moon again, but this time to stay: NASA intends to establish a permanent base on Earth’s natural satellite, which could serve as a “springboard” for even more ambitious missions towards Mars, for example. To facilitate this, the program also envisages the construction of a space station in orbit around the Moon, the Lunar Gateway.

This long-term view is reflected in the choice of landing sites for Artemis III: all are close to “permanently overgrown regions” at the lunar south pole, craters that, due to their position, are never illuminated by the Sun.

They are believed to contain large deposits of ice, an essential raw material for our long-term permanence, as it can be used both in astronaut life support systems, as a source of water and oxygen, and for fuel production. for rockets.

The landing sites for Artemis III are all close to ice sources at the lunar south pole. (Image: Reproduction / NASA)

What are the differences between the Saturn V and SLS rockets?

Developed in the 1960s at a cost equivalent to US$50 billion, the Saturn V to date holds the record for the heaviest payload sent to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), 140 tons. And it is also the only rocket that has ever launched humans beyond low orbit: there were 10 missions, from Apollo 8 to Apollo 17.

At 110 meters high and 10 meters in diameter, the Saturn V is a three-stage rocket capable of producing 7.6 million pounds of thrust. 15 units were built, and after the end of the Apollo program the spares were reused as components of the first North American space station, Skylab.

In contrast, the version of the Space Launch System (SLS) that will be used on the first Artemis missions, called Block I, is slightly smaller, at 98 meters tall. But it’s capable of generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust, thanks to a mid-stage configuration with four RS-25 engines and two side-mounted auxiliary thrusters. With that, he can send 95 tons to LEO.

But over the course of the Artemis program, the SLS will evolve into something even more powerful: the Block II version, which will be used from Artemis IX, will produce 9.2 million pounds of thrust and can send up to 130 tons into low orbit.

SLS rocket on the launch pad. Repurposed Space Shuttle Technology. (Image: Reproduction / NASA)

Interestingly, the Space Launch System is not something “new”. It is based on components of another now retired NASA program, the Space Shuttles. The central stage (the “orange rocket”) is similar to the external fuel tank that was used on space shuttles. Also from them came the RS-25D engines, removed and carefully preserved after the shuttles were retired, and the pair of auxiliary thrusters, mounted on the side of the rocket and powered by solid fuel.

Therefore, its development cost was much lower than that of the Saturn V, about US$ 23 billion. Interestingly, its launch cost is higher, estimated at more than $2 billion, compared to the Saturn V’s $1.23 billion in current values. This, by the way, is one of the main points of criticism of the Artemis program.

What is the difference between Artemis and Apollo spacecraft?

During the Apollo program, astronauts traveled aboard the “Command/Service Module” (CSM), a three-man spacecraft capable of supporting missions of up to 14 days. The habitable space was tiny, just 5.9 cubic meters.

Orion has capacity for four crew members, on missions of up to 21 days. The interior space is also much larger, with 8.9 cubic meters. An increase of almost 50%. Another difference is in the electrical system: the CSM was powered by fuel cells, while the Orion will produce its own energy using solar panels on its exterior.

Orion spacecraft that will be used during Artemis II, during the assembly process on Earth. (Image: Reproduction / NASA)

Orion is also able to travel much further into space. During Artemis I it will reach 64,000 km beyond lunar orbit, which will allow us to get a better idea of ​​what kind of “environment” the spacecraft, and its crew, will face during a trip to deep space.

But one thing has not changed in more than 50 years: the landing, or rather, the “dipping”. Both the Orion and the CSM are designed for a sea landing, with the help of parachutes. After landing, vessels and rescue teams are dispatched to pick up the astronauts and “fish” the spacecraft.

Ambitions beyond the moon

The Artemis program page on NASA’s website reads: “Let’s use what we’ve learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant step: sending the first astronauts to Mars.”

Indeed, the Artemis program has a lot to teach NASA. If we want to explore Mars, we will have to master techniques such as using local resources (ISRU, In-Situ Resource Utilization), building structures and learning how to land and take off a spacecraft on other celestial bodies.

We will also have to develop new ways to protect our astronauts from radiation in space, and figure out how to produce food to keep them healthy and happy for long periods of time.

But the most important benefit, according to NASA, will be to inspire a whole new generation of scientists, engineers, astronauts and discoverers: the Artemis generation.