At least 25 Bolsonaro clan properties were investigated

At least 25 properties acquired by members of the Bolsonaro clan since 2003 have been investigated by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District. Among these properties are the president’s house in the Vivendas da Barra condominium in Rio, and the mansion bought by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in Brasília.

Altogether, these 25 properties totaled R$ 13.9 million (R$ 22.6 million, adjusted by the IPCA since the moment of purchase). This is what a patrimonial survey carried out by the UOL in the last seven months.

In addition, data show that almost half of the president’s and his immediate family’s real estate assets were acquired in the last three decades with the use of cash.

O UOL contacted President Jair Bolsonaro, through the government’s advisory, to ask the reason for the family’s preference for cash transactions, but he did not respond.

From 1990 to 2022, the president, his mother, brothers and children negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the family members themselves in public documents consulted by the UOL.

Among the properties that are or have been under investigation are five pieces of land purchased by Jair Bolsonaro and the lawyer Ana Cristina Valle, his second wife, in Resende, in the interior of Rio.

The land was acquired for R$ 160,000 in 2006, according to the notary’s records. However, they were valued at R$743,000 at the time of purchase, that is, almost five times as much.

In 2011, when the lawyer sold them, already separated from Bolsonaro, she obtained BRL 1.9 million and deposited BRL 532,200 in cash, which generated communications from the banks to Coaf (Council for Control of Financial Activities). Sought after, Ana Cristina said through her defense that she would only speak in the investigation records.

The house where the president lived in the Vivendas da Barra condominium, in Barra da Tijuca, before assuming the Presidency of the Republic, was also suspected. It was acquired in 2009 for R$409,000, but was valued at R$1 million at the time.

Another singularity is that the previous owner sold the property to Bolsonaro with a reduction of 31% compared to what she had disbursed four months earlier. The case was revealed by Folha in 2018 and even had a preliminary investigation at the PGR (Attorney General’s Office), which was later filed.

Flavio Bolsonaro’s Properties

The list under suspicion also includes 17 properties acquired by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). This set consisted of investigations by the MP-RJ for money laundering as a result of the illegal practice of cracking in the office of the then state deputy. The senator has always denied wrongdoing.

There are also four apartments that used cash in the purchase or sale. The case that most caught the attention of investigators occurred in 2012 in the acquisition of two kitchenettes in Copacabana.

According to the documents registered at the notary’s office, the senator declared that he had paid a total of R$320,000 for the two properties through checks. However, the MP found that the seller deposited R$ 638 thousand in cash along with the checks received for the purchase of the kitchenettes.

The mansion acquired by Flávio is also being investigated by the Public Ministry of the Federal District. The purchase, in the amount of R$ 5.97 million, took place in early 2021. The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo showed that the financing conditions were advantageous to Flávio in relation to the bank’s practice.

Recently, the senator’s defense said he used money from his work as a “lawyer, businessman and entrepreneur” to pay for the property. Last year, Flávio transferred the registration of his OAB from Rio de Janeiro to the DF. He, although trained in law, never had a law firm or acted as a lawyer.

Two apartments owned by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) are the subject of an investigation by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which investigates suspicions of money laundering in the case of the cracks. According to the notary’s documents, “02” claimed to have paid R$ 150,000, in cash, for an apartment in Tijuca in 2003.

A few years later, in 2009, he bought an apartment in Copacabana for R$70,000.

The MP pointed out to the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio) that the “market value of the property, for tax purposes, corresponded to approximately R$ 236 thousand, that is, 237% more than the declared payment value, the suggest the possibility of payments made ‘outside’, backed by the availability of cash resources”.

On different occasions, Carlos Bolsonaro said that the subject was “reheated” and that “new facts” were lacking to “push the narrative forward”.

Usage of “orange”

Another property that was acquired under circumstances that aroused suspicion is the mansion where lawyer Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle lives with Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the “04”. The property, valued at R$ 3.2 million, is four minutes from the JK bridge, one of the noblest and most valued areas of the federal capital.

The president’s family rented the house from a man who bought the property for R$2.9 million on May 31, 2021, days before Jair Renan and Ana Cristina moved. The realtor Geraldo Antônio Machado, owner of the house, lives in another, much simpler, 30 kilometers from the place, in a condominium in Vicente Pires, a city in the Federal District.

In September, Marcelo Nogueira, a former employee of Ana Cristina, revealed that he followed the negotiations and that Ana Cristina used the broker as “orange” for the purchase of the property.