At the end of his contract with Corinthians, Fábio Santos reveals where he wants to play

Left-back is 36 years old and has taken turns with Lucas Piton at Timão this season

O Corinthians entered the field last Monday night, the 29th, to face the Red Bull Bragantinoat Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brazilian championship. O Helm got the better and won the duel.

After the match, the left-back Fábio Santosone of the idols of the Corinthians, participated in the program “Bem, Amigos!”, from SporTV. At the age of 36 and at the end of his contract, the athlete said he wants to renew with the São Paulo club.

“Hopefully, we’re talking, and I hope I can stay another year in the Corinthians“, revealed Fábio Santoswho completed on the issue of age considered advanced.

“They always judge a lot based on age, but it has to be performed. We have players with interesting performances, and here most experienced players are responsible, they know how to take care of themselves, so we value our careers a lot and want to extend our careers as much as possible.”

PERFORMANCE

Fábio Santos is considered the holder of the position, but has played in 30 of the 55 games in the Corinthians. The veteran has taken turns with Lucas Piton in position. Still in the interview, the athlete revealed that he has been demanding a better performance in the season, despite the good numbers.