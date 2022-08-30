Athletico squad: Felipão tests three defensive midfielders and has doubts in the attack against Palmeiras | athletico-pr

Athletico finished its preparation to receive the palm trees on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. The match takes place at Arena da Baixada and will have a full house, with all tickets sold out.

After preserving the starting lineup against Ceará, on Saturday, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari left almost the entire main group working at CT do Caju. Only forwards Pablo and Cuello traveled to Fortaleza and entered the second stage of the goalless draw for the Brasileirão.

During this period, three complete works were carried out. The last one on the afternoon of this Monday, on the stage of the confrontation.

Felipão tested the initial formation with three midfielders. The novelty would be Alex Santana alongside Hugo Moura and Fernandinho, as he already did against Estudiantes, in the quarterfinals in La Plata. In this case, David Terans leaves the team again.

In the attack, the coach said that the dispute between Pablo and Vitor Roque “is open”. In the same interview, however, the red-black commander confirmed that he has already chosen who plays without revealing it. Felipão is still studying starting with Vitinho in Cuello’s place.

Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Cuello (Vitinho), Canobbio and Vitor Roque (Pablo)

The match between Furacão and Verdão is scheduled for 21:30, in Baixada. The goal as a visitor is not a tiebreaker. So, equality in the sum of the scores takes the dispute to penalties.