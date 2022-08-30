Atlético-MG seeks R$ 240 million in credit to complete works on the arena; understand the flow of money | sport business

Atlético-MG is still in the market looking for credit to complete the construction of their stadium. The alvinegra board is seeking the second round of investments, in the amount of R$ 240 million, the amount needed to meet the schedule and close the venture in October.

The total cost of the stadium exceeded the initial estimate, from the R$ 410 million estimated at the beginning of the project, five years ago, to the current R$ 926 million. Despite the efforts of directors and businessmen to raise funds in the meantime, there is still a lack of money to complete the work.

More news from Atletico MG

1 of 2 Arena MRV, with 75% of the works completed — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Arena MRV, with 75% of the works completed — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

The ge obtained a copy of the confidential material delivered by athletic representatives to potential investors. In it, there are details about Arena MRV’s budget, cash flow and the raising of new credit.

This R$ 240 million will be raised through the negotiation of Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI). These debt securities are backed by the revenue of the arena itself, that is, the guarantee of payment is in its collection through chairs and boxes.

If the operation is successful, it will be the second of its kind. In December 2021, Atlético-MG obtained another BRL 200 million through the sale of these certificates. Those who invest in this type of bond receive the return on investment, with interest, over the years.

In both issues, there are grace periods. Both were aligned so that the stadium will only begin to remunerate its investors from October 2023, months after the start of operations at the MRV Arena, whose opening is scheduled for March next year.

1st issue 2nd issue Volume BRL 200 million BRL 240 million Deadline 93 months 84 months shortage 21 months 12 months Interest rate ID + 5% ID + 5% resource entry December/2021 September/2022

In the material produced for potential investors, Atlético-MG details Arena MRV’s budget, currently estimated at R$ 926 million. The report consulted people close to the business to understand the nature of each of the numbers, summarized as follows:

R$ 639 million – Racional Engenharia

BRL 150 million – Public counterparts

R$ 43 million – Other costs

R$ 28 million – Authorization for Additional Services

BRL 66 million – Technology

Regarding the stadium and its structure, costs have increased due to inflation of materials, such as steel and concrete, and changes in the architectural design. The Atletico stadium would have 41,000 seats, for example, later increased to 46,000.

Public counterparts include requirements made by the City of Belo Horizonte in relation to access roads, licensing costs and social and environmental contributions.

The Authorization for Additional Services concerns items that could not be designed in advance, such as the exact location for sewage collection, in addition to changes to the original design.

In the field of technology, spending also rose. The original scope foresaw the installation of 100 security cameras, up to 300. Another example is connectivity. Initially, there would be 40 access points for the internet. The stadium should be completed with 900.

2 of 2 Budget for the construction of the MRV Arena — Photo: Reproduction Budget for the construction of the MRV Arena — Photo: Reproduction

The sum of efforts of Atlético-MG leaders and Atletico businessmen resulted in obtaining R$ 511 millionuntil December 2022. This money is divided between origins as follows:

R$ 21 million – Land donation

R$ 278 million – Atletico-MG contribution

BRL 43 million – Naming rights

R$ 169 million – Chairs and cabins

The money contributed by the football club comes from the sale of the first half of the Diamond Mall, in 2020, a mall that the association owned in an upscale neighborhood of Belo Horizonte.

Both the land donation and the sale of the right to name the stadium, acquired by the construction company MRV, have the direct participation of entrepreneurs Rubens and Rafael Menin. They donated the place where the stadium is being built and own the contractor.

There was no money to complete the work. It is for this reason that the athletican board went to the market in search of credit. The two CRI issues, described at the beginning of this text, were organized so that the remainder of the more than BRL 900 million needed could be raised.

Atlético-MG has just concluded the sale of the other half of the mall, in an operation that should generate R$ 340 million. The club’s board intends to use this resource to reduce the football club’s own debts. The chance for the money to be used for stadium billsaccording to interlocutor consulted by the report, is “absolutely zero”.

Debts and practical consequences

In terms of financial engineering, Arena MRV is different from other newly built or renovated stadiums, in particular those used in the 2014 World Cup. There is no public money. The stadium is being built with resources from Atlético-MG.

Consequently, a relevant part of the arena’s money, which could be invested in football throughout most of the 2020s, will need to be redirected to pay for this construction.

The credits already obtained and still under negotiation – R$ 200 million and R$ 240 million, respectively – are debts that the athletics board is making to make the financing viable.

These debts will consume resources from ticket offices, supporters, cabins, captive chairs, parking spaces and commercial explorations of the stadium, such as sponsorships.