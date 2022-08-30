AUXÍLIO BRASIL EARLY in SEPTEMBER: Beneficiaries can ANTICIPATE an installment of R$ 600 of the Auxílio Brasil; see how

The payment schedule for Brazil aid for the month of August was brought forward. However, so far there is no confirmation that the initiative will be repeated in September, so the next payments of the social program are expected to start from the 19th.

Due to the 40-day period between one payment and another, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries can look for other ways to get money. THE Federal Savings Bank offers a microcredit aimed at low-income citizens who wish to invest in their businesses.

SIM Digital is a credit intended for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI), and for individuals who wish to invest in a small business. For individuals, a situation in which the person enrolled in Auxílio Brasil fits, the request can be made online, in the application box has.

How to get a loan on SIM Digital

First, it is necessary to check the conditions of the service. See below:

for individuals

Credit limit of up to R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

The request is made digitally directly through the Caixa Tem app.

for the MEI

Credit limit of up to R$ 3 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

However, the request for now is only in agencies. However, Caixa has already informed that the hiring will soon also be possible through Caixa Tem.

SEE HOW TO APPLY:

Download or update the Caixa Tem app; Update your registration in the application; Click on “Credit Caixa Tem“; Click on “Hire Caixa Tem Credit”; Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking; Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments; For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure; Confirm the order and wait the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.

Next Payment of Aid Brazil

The next transfers of Auxílio Brasil will take place next month with a value of R$ 600 (expected until December), according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). See the dates:

September 19 – Final NIS 1;

September 20 – NIS Final 2;

September 21 – Final NIS 3;

September 22 – Final NIS 4;

September 23 – Final NIS 5;

September 26 – Final NIS 6;

September 27 – Final NIS 7;

September 28 – Final NIS 8;

September 29 – Final NIS 9;

September 30 – Final NIS 0.

How to check payments?

By phone

The beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s telephone number 121;

In addition, the beneficiary can also call the Caixa service center, by phone 111.

by apps