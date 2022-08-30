Average ethanol price drops 5.07% after falling in 18 states and DF

O hydrous ethanol was on average 5.07% cheaper in the country in the last week compared to the previous week. Data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Taxas show that the price of the product dropped from R$ 4,930 to R$ 4,680 per liter.

Research carried out at gas stations across the country reveals that in São Paulo, the largest producing state, the drop was 4.13%, from R$ 5,080 to R$ 4,870 per liter. The biggest percentage decline was 12.44% and occurred in Paraná, where ethanol went from R$ 4.020 to R$ 3.520 a liter in just one week.

The minimum price found was R$ 3.37 a liter, in the state of Sergipe. At the other end, the maximum price of R$ 6,290 per liter was registered at a gas station in Rio Grande do Sul.

Minas Gerais has the lowest state average price for biofuel, at R$ 3.52 per liter; while Roraima has the highest, at R$ 5.54.

Only in Amazonas and Goiás, there was no change in quotations. The survey did not take place in Amapá.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of ethanol increased by 6.12%. In the period, the federative unit where the value fell the most was in Pará, where the decline reached 39.93%.