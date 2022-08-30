Azul leads the ranking of Brazilian airlines in 2021, says Anac

The airline Azul recorded the largest share of the domestic passenger market in 2021, with 22.8 million transported, followed by Latam (19.9 million) and Gol (18.8 million). This is what the Air Transport Yearbook 2021 published by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) points out. In domestic departures, the first place also went to Azul, which took 41.7% of flights, while Latam and Gol accounted for 26.1% and 24.4%, respectively, of market share.

According to Anac, all three companies recorded an increase in the number of passengers transported compared to 2020. The growth for Gol, Latam and Azul was 16%, 37% and 62%, respectively. The increase in the number of domestic departures by Azul in 2021, compared to the previous year, was 56.2%; for Latam, the increase was 34.7% and, in the case of Gol, an increase of 11.1%.

The regulatory agency’s report also points out that the increase in cases of covid-19 at the beginning of 2021 interrupted a process of resumption of operations in the domestic market that had started to occur from June 2020. “Both the number of flights and the number of passengers fell sharply between February and April 2021. From May/21 onwards, there is a new resumption. The month of December had -11% of departures and -13% of passengers transported compared to December/19, before the pandemic ” , highlights the document.

Regarding ticket prices, the Average Domestic Fare rose 19% in 2021 year-on-year in real terms, while the Average Domestic Yield (price charged per kilometer flown) increased 18%. If compared to 2019 values, the real average tariff rose 11%, while the Yield fell 3%. Among the top three companies, Azul had the highest average Yield value in 2021, at R$0.43, followed by Gol, with R$0.37 and Latam with R$0.32.

Also according to Anac, more than a third (37%) of tickets sold to the general public in 2021 were below R$300, while 10% were sold at values ​​above R$1,000.