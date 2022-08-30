B3 asks real estate fund to explain unusual fluctuations in quotas – Money Times

THE B3 requested that the real estate fund Hospital Unimed Campina Grande (HUCG11) explain the fluctuations recorded in its shares in the month of August. In the stock exchange’s assessment, the fund’s shares showed atypical oscillations in the period.

On Monday (29), for example, the shares of HUCG11 devalued 27.74%. On the same day, the president of the Nurses Union of Paraíba, Milca Rêgo, informed, live with journalist Anderson Soares, that Unimed intends to pay the new salary floor for nurses from November.

The case was forwarded to the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), which suggested a consultation with professionals on Unimed’s proposals. The result will be taken this Tuesday (30) to a meeting at the MPT with the hospital’s management and the category’s union, according to Rêgo, who also said that the national floor will have to be met.

In response to B3’s questioning, the fund stated “that it is unaware of the existence of any fact or event that may justify the atypical fluctuation, increase in the number of trades and the number of shares traded”.

In addition, the FII added that any fact or event that may influence its price will be published on the B3 news service and on the CVM (Securities Commission) portal.

ifix today

The B3 Real Estate Funds Index (Ifix) opened higher this Tuesday (30). At around 12:30 pm, the indicator registered an advance of 0.22%, at 2,958 points.

