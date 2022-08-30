Bahia is five wins away from access to the Serie A, calculates UFMG

After beating Vasco on Sunday, Bahia is getting ready for the next match for Serie B on Wednesday (31): against Ponte Preta, at 21:30, in Campinas (SP). And the match carries an important value for the club’s goal, which is to return to Serie A.

That’s because the tricolor opened a good advantage for teams outside the G4 and currently has a 94.4% chance of access, according to projections from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) – the institution is a reference in statistical analysis in Brazilian football.

With 47 points, Bahia occupies the second position and has a nine advantage over Londrina, fifth. The projection made by UFMG points out that, at the current pace of the championship, the mark of 62 points guarantees a 99.5% chance of access.

This means that the tricolor is looking for five more wins in the remaining 12 rounds – this without considering possible draws on the way. The team still has exactly five games to play at home and, owner of the second best campaign as home team in Serie B, can make Fonte Nova’s strength worthwhile. The opponents in Salvador will be Tombense, Operário, Brusque, Vila Nova and Guarani.

This same cut of 62 points, when analyzed historically, also brings a certain security to Bahia. That’s because, since 2006, in the era of running points, only one team that made this score did not go up. It was CSA, in 2021, that finished in 5th place, behind Avaí, which rose with 64.

The projection made by UFMG for this year already considers the situation comfortable from 60 points onwards, when the probabilities of access exceed 95%. It is important to note that these numbers may vary according to the progress of the competition, up or down.