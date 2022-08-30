Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) will pay 10% in dividends in 2023, projects XP

According to estimates by XP Investimentos, the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) must pay an annualized dividend yield (DY) of 10.1% in 2023. For 2022, the bank is estimated to distribute 8.5% in DY.

At Banco do Brasil shares have a buy recommendation by the house’s analysts, with a target price of R$ 57 – compared to a current price of just over R$ 41. That is, if the estimate is fulfilled, the shares would rise around 37%.

BBAS3 papers currently pay a DY of 8.42%, according to Status Invest data. In 2022 alone, BRL 3.02 was paid per share in Banco do Brasil dividends.

In 2021, the bank paid an average of BRL 2.26 per share BAAS3.

It is worth remembering that still in the second week of August the BB revised its guidance, which was welcomed by XP.

“Despite the robust growth of the loan portfolio in recent quarters and the marginal increase in delinquency to 2.00%, provisions increased slightly in the period and led its coverage ratio to drop to 271% (still the highest in the sector)”, say analysts Renan Manda and Matheus Guimarães.

“The combination of a stronger NII and lower cost of credit raised its recurring net income to R$7.8 billion. This implies a ROAE of 20.6%, a considerable increase of +2.5pp in the quarterly comparison and +6.1pp in the annual comparison”, they follow.

Current indicators of BBAS3

Status Invest data updated on 08/29/2022

Banco do Brasil will have higher dividends, but upside is from Banrisul

In XP’s portfolio for companies on the Stock Exchange’s Financial Index (IFNC), Banco do Brasil boasts the highest projected dividends. However, the biggest upside projected is with Banrisul (BRSR6).

Also with a buy recommendation, the house estimates an appreciation of over 68% in the shares, with a target price of R$ 19.

Meanwhile, there is a neutral outlook for Bradesco’s shares (BBDC4) and a sell recommendation for Santander units (SANB11).

In XP's bank portfolio, Banco do Brasil has the highest projected DY and the second highest upside - Photo: Reproduction/XP Investimentos
As highlighted by the broker, the data show that companies in the financial sector have performed below the Ibovespa average in terms of return.

BBAS3 anticipated interest on equity of R$781 million

As recently reported by Suno Notícias, the bank made an advance payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). The bank will pay R$781.1 million to its shareholders, according to a material fact.

The amount of earnings per share will be R$ 0.27, to be paid on September 30th. will only receive the dividends shareholders with a position in the company until the end of September 12.

The value of JCP’s Bank of Brazil will have income tax withheld at source, at a rate of 15%, resulting in approximately R$0.23 per share.

