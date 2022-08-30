Banks warn of new ‘Phantom Hand’ scam and give prevention tips

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) is warning the population about the growth of a new cyber crime applied to customers who make banking transactions via cell phone.

In the new scam, called “Phantom Hand” or “Remote Access Scam”, the criminal contacts the victim informing them that a fraud attempt has been identified and asks for the installation of an application that will perform a security scan on the cell phone.

According to Febraban, the script of the scam is known: the fraudster contacts the victim posing as a fake bank employee. It uses different approaches to trick the customer, informing them that the account has been hacked or cloned and that there are suspicious movements. After convincing, he sends a link to install an application that will “fix the problem”. If the customer installs the software, the criminal has access to all the data on the cell phone.

“The bank never calls the customer asking them to install an application on their cell phone. It also never calls asking for a password or card number or to make a transfer or any type of payment to supposedly settle a problem with the account”, warned Adriano Volpini, director of the Committee of Fraud Prevention at Febraban.

The entity recalled that the official applications of financial institutions are safe and that, in order to carry out the fraud, it is necessary for the customer to somehow provide passwords to criminals.

“If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious immediately. Hang up and contact the bank through official channels, using another phone, to find out if something really happened to your account”, warned Volpini.

To avoid the scam, do not download any application of dubious origin and do not believe in contacts made by third parties on behalf of banks. Another tip is to avoid using the same passwords for banking services and for other websites and applications, such as stores and e-commerce.

See other common scams and how to avoid them:

– How it is

The scam begins when the customer receives a call from the scammer posing as a bank employee, saying that the card was fraudulent. The fake employee asks for the password and asks that the card be cut, but that the chip not be damaged. Then he says that the card will be picked up at the customer’s home. The other scammer appears where the victim is and withdraws the card. Even with the card cut, the chip is intact and fraudsters can use it to make transactions and steal the victim’s money.

– How to avoid

Banks never ask for your card back or send anyone to your house to pick it up. If you receive this type of call or visit, do not give anything to anyone and immediately contact your bank, preferably using your cell phone, to find out if there is a problem with your account.

Fake Call Center Scam

– How it is

The fraudster contacts the victim posing as a fake employee of the bank or company with which the victim has an active relationship. Informs that the account has been hacked, cloned or other problem and, from there, requests personal and financial data.

– How to avoid

If you receive this type of contact, be suspicious at the time. Hang up and contact the institution through official channels, preferably using your cell phone or mobile apps, to find out if something really happened to your account. The bank never calls the customer asking for a password or card number. He also never calls asking to make a transfer or any type of payment.

– How it is

Scammers discover the cell phone number and name of the victim whose WhatsApp account they intend to clone. With this information in hand, they try to register the victim’s application on their devices. To complete the operation on the new device, you need to enter the security code sent by SMS.

Fraudsters send a message via WhatsApp pretending to be from Customer Service. They request the security code, which has already been sent by SMS, stating that it is an update, maintenance or registration confirmation. With the code, the crooks can replicate the WhatsApp account on another cell phone, have access to the entire history of conversations and contacts. From there, criminals send messages to contacts, impersonating the person, asking to borrow money.

– How to avoid

In the app’s settings, click on “Account”, then “Two-Step Verification” and enable this security functionality with a password. You decrease the chance of scammers stealing your number. And in the privacy settings, make your profile picture visible only to contacts. So no one uses it for scams. Never share the security code. And if you receive messages from relatives or acquaintances asking to borrow money, confirm the identity of the person on the other side.

