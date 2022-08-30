Barbecues at COPA may NOT occur because of this reason

To follow the games of the Brazilian team, many Brazilians organize World Cup barbecues. However, the most consumed items during the football event they even registered double-digit highs compared to the previous editionin 2018. The survey was carried out by XP.

According to the study, to have a barbecue to accompany the World Cup, on average, the Brazilians will spend 80% more to buy meat, 18% more for beer, and 24% more for water and soda.

XP analysts explain that the increase in meat is related to greater world demand, rising grain costs and falling pasture area – due to the water crisis of 2020 and 2021.

Beer and soft drinks, in turn, recorded considerable increases in costs. This occurred, mainly, in the packages – which are quoted in dollars.

For those who prefer to watch the cup matches out of homein some bar, for example, will spend approximately 15% more to buy beer. This person will also need to pay 20% more for water and soda.

XP analysts report that inflation is a little lower in relation to supermarket purchases. However, on average, the cost of consumption outside the home is 15% higher.

The cost of television to accompany the World Cup also increased

To follow the 2022 Cup, many Brazilians will follow the event at home. With this, television becomes almost indispensable, since the smallest part of Brazilians will watch the football event through their cell phone or radio.

In this case, if the person decides change the television for a better or larger model, the survey reveals that it will be necessary to spend, on average, 17% more than necessary in 2018.

In the face of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, there was an increase in demand. In addition, the sector was greatly harmed by the disruption of the global supply chain, values ​​began to rise.

Brazilians will need to spend more on the selection shirt and Cup stickers

to buy a official shirt of the brazilian national team, it will be necessary to spend BRL 349.99 on the Nike website. Compared to the previous World Cup, the value rose 40%. The current price is still well above the inflation accumulated in the period (26.8%).

For those who like to buy stickers to complete the World Cup album, it will also be necessary to pay more money. THE traditional album version increased by 16.5%. already the pack with five stickers doubled the value.