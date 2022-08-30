BBA cuts Petrobras recommendation, after strong shareholder return

After a total shareholder return of 57% thanks to strong cash generation and a huge dividend payment – ​​since it started to recommend the purchase of the share, Itaú BBA last Monday night (29) cut its recommendation to the preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4).

The recommendation went from outperform (performance above the market average) to marketperform (in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral).

The target price, in turn, was reduced from R$43 to R$38, which represents a 10.2% appreciation potential compared to the closing price on Monday (29) of R$34.48.

For analysts Monique Greco, Bruna Amorim and Eric de Mello, since they resumed coverage in June, there have been some important changes in the macroeconomic scenario that have made the environment for the equity markets more challenging. In addition, there was a much higher-than-expected dividend distribution and an earlier-than-expected accommodation of international prices, which led to changes in domestic price dynamics.

Despite the impact of these changes, the bank’s research team still expects Petrobras to deliver strong results with solid fundamentals, while facing months of high volatility ahead, which has led the bank to hope for a clear path forward for the company’s investment thesis. company.

Smaller but still solid dividends for the second half

After a strong first half in terms of cash generation and dividend payments, analysts expect a more modest cash generation for the state-owned company in the second half of this year, due to lower prices of oil and derivatives; ii) maintenance stoppages in upstream (exploration and production) that will affect production levels; and iii) lower cash inflow from asset sales.

In this sense, BBA projects a dividend payment of R$ 4.7 per share for the second half of 2022, which represents a dividend yield of approximately 7% per quarter.

BBA raises profit and Ebitda estimate for Petrobras in 2022

Itaú BBA projects a net profit of R$188.780 billion for Petrobras in 2022, an increase of 31% compared to initial estimates of R$144.173 billion.

For net revenue, BBA raised projections by 17.5%, from R$552.6 billion to R$649.165 billion in the accumulated result for this year.

With regard to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), expectations rose to R$354.574 billion from R$293.314 billion.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

Related