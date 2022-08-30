Before Poet, Fátima had a problem with a colleague who ended up out of the ‘Meeting’

The rejection against Patrícia Poeta has turned rancid and, apparently, will not go away anytime soon. There are no expressions of support for her.

There is only talk about the explicit unease in the relationship between the presenter and her stage partner, Manoel Soares.

Behind-the-scenes gossip leaked to the press overshadows the program’s agenda.

The audience is not bad, however, the public is indifferent to the content of the attraction. Watch without getting excited.

Globo makes a face of a landscape: it says that everything is normal, under control, but the atmosphere in the production of ‘Encontro’ is one of uncertainty about the future.

Will Manoel Soares leave? Will Patricia Poet be changed? Will the show end after being off the air for 1 month due to the Qatar World Cup broadcast? Doubts abound, answers are lacking.







Like Poet, Fátima also experienced discomfort with a program partner Photo: Reproductions

It is not the first time that a relationship between professionals of the ‘Encontro’ has been in a delicate situation.

Before the animosity between Poeta and Soares, the first presenter of the attraction, Fátima Bernardes, experienced discomfort with a colleague.

Comedian Victor Sarro was part of the first cast, in 2012. His mission was to insert bits of humor into the news.

At the age of 22 at the time, he allowed himself to be dominated by the excitement and did not know how to balance the tone of comedy in the journalistic approach in the morning.

“I used to make fun of very serious matters out of turn,” he admitted in an interview with the ‘Limited Intelligence’ podcast. “Fatima didn’t laugh and changed the subject.”

One of the worst jokes, which made the journalist embarrassed, was about a truck driver who had been buried for 5 days by a load of oranges after having an accident, eating only the fruit. “At least you don’t die from the flu”, mocked Victor.

After several gaffes and the presenter saying that his future on the show was indefinite, he discovered that the contract with Globo would not be renewed.

He called Regina Casé and managed to transfer to ‘Esquenta!’, where he worked for 3 years.

In interviews, Victor Sarro always praises Fátima Bernardes. He claims to have not worked out in the ‘Encounter’ due to his immaturity.