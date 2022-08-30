Bepe reveals that two Flamengo organizers, already punished, planned an invasion or ‘Olympic return’ that refers to the death of a Botafogo fan with a skewer

Two crowds organized from Flamengo got together and, without a ticket, tried to approach the Nilton Santos Stadium, this Sunday, for the classic against Flamengo. The detail is that both were already punished judicially. The revelation was made by the Special Battalion of Policing in Stadiums (BEPE), which managed to avoid bigger problems and more serious consequences.

– Our intelligence service observed through social networks a call from two organized Flamengo fans who are being judicially punished with removal from the stadium for acts of violence. In total affront to the government, they (about 500 people) moved to the vicinity of the stadium. All without tickets – explained Lieutenant Colonel Silvio Faulhauber, from Bepe, to the website “GE”.

– Their access would either result in the invasion of the stadium or they would relive that sad episode of February 19, 2017, called by them the “Olympic return”, occasion in which Flamengo fans managed to access the external sector destined for the fans of Flamengo. Botafogo coming to take the life of a fan with a barbecue skewer – added Faulhauber.

The invasion attempt was made through the Armando Nogueira Viaduct, but the police avoided it. Numerous iron and wooden bars were also seized, as well as a baseball bat with barbed wire. Most of the weapons were from Flamengo fans, the smallest from Botafogo.