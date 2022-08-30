BH customer complains about ‘123Milhas’ for cancellation of airline tickets

Cler Santos* – State of Minas

posted on 08/29/2022 15:41 / updated on 08/29/2022 15:41



(credit: 123Miles/Website reproduction)

A 37-year-old resident of Belo Horizonte claims to be one of the victims of the “123 Miles” platform. In recent days, the company has been facing a series of complaints from customers who accuse the platform for selling airline tickets and travel packages of canceling products without notice.

Business administrator Maria Carolina Garcia says she bought a ticket to Portugal, departing on September 4, but has not received the tickets to date. “I tried 9-hour customer service over the weekend, but channels take a long time to respond,” she said.

Also according to the platform client, she bought the ticket to go to a childhood friend’s wedding and is apprehensive. “I made the purchase of promotional tickets on 06/12/2022.” According to her, the purchase was paid with Pix and the company informed that 20 days after the purchase it would send a form requesting passenger data, which she claims she did not receive in the deadline.

According to the business administrator, many people are in the same situation as her. Over the weekend, more than 1,000 complaints were registered on Reclame Aqui, a website where consumers denounce companies that do not fulfill their obligations.

“It’s been 152 days and they haven’t been in contact. I can’t get in touch with the customer service. My trip is already close and I don’t have any information. The order status only informs the email sent.” claims a consumer on the site.

Maria Carolina says she noticed ‘123 Miles’ moving to solve the problems of some passengers, but she still hasn’t received a response.





lack of transparency

The BH resident still points to a problem in the platform’s policy as another situation that harms consumers. According to her, the company informs in a regulation that, after purchasing a ticket, the user must receive a form within 20 days after purchase to receive the ticket.

However, many customers claim on Reclame Aqui that they did not receive this form, nor were they informed that not completing it would result in the cancellation of the tickets. “Service is still far behind, the way they communicate about this form is really misleading”, he said.

According to the business administrator, in her case, in June the company announced that the form would be sent within 20 days, but only last week, when the order was cancelled, the company informed that the form should have been completed within 60 days. of before. She claims that she did not receive the document within the period stipulated by the company.

“I communicated that I did not receive the form on June 16th and I only received one to fill in on August 5th”, he said. For her, the organization of the site’s interface is not well prepared, considering that this “detail” is a condition for the customer to travel or not.

As even with the completion of the form Maria Carolina did not have her tickets issued, she says she will look for legal means to resolve the issue.

“They confirmed to me twice both via whatsapp and email that my reservation was ok and tickets were being issued before they canceled my reservation.”

What to do in these situations?

Lawyer specializing in consumer law Renata Abalém explains that before filing a lawsuit, the client must use all service channels and record all contacts made, through prints, in addition to writing down all service protocols.

Abalém also clarifies that, even if the company is getting in touch little by little and has clarified to some users about the cancellations, this does not invalidate the moral injury and the loss of time in the contacts made, which allows the injured consumer to enter with a lawsuit for the Consumer Productive Deviation thesis.

“The consumer needs to be fully documented of evidence. Protocols, prints of conversation chats, Reclame Aqui, everything”, he guides. In addition, it is recommended that the consumer register his complaint on the Federal Government portal Consumidor.gov.

In these cases, it is possible to go to court seeking compensation or moral compensation for the wear and tear and inconvenience. “There is also the possibility of arguing the loss of time with chats, telephones, in addition to the stress due to plans that were scrapped”, explains Abalém.

What does 123 Miles say

The report contacted the 123 Milhas office by e-mail and telephone and is awaiting clarification from the company, which said it would make a statement through a note.