Bia Haddad advances at US Open and now challenges the 2019 champion

Beatriz Haddad Maia debuted in the best possible way at the US Open, with the right to ‘bike’ over the Croatian Ana Konjuh, 118th in the world. The Brazilian advanced to the second round in a devastating way, with the double 6/0 in just one hour of play, and now faces Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 2019 Grand Slam champion, for the second round. The Greek Maria Sakkari also advanced applying a tire, in a day of good victories by Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and the veteran Andy Murray.

Bia Haddad needed 60 minutes to run over the Croatian tennis player. Imposing her offensive game and with beautiful returns, the Brazilian added a very difficult result in tennis, especially in Grand Slans. The win without losing games serves as extra motivation for the possible battle of the second round, against Andreescu, who also made a good debut, with 6/0, 3/6 and 6/1 over the French Harmony Tan.

The Brazilian closed the first set in just 25 minutes. Always ahead in the service of Konjuh and confirming his service with ease, opened 5 to 0. The rival tried to avoid the tire and managed to have two breakpoints in game 6. But ended up not being able to impose and Bia made it 6 to 0.







Bia Haddad debuts with ‘bike’ at the US Open and now challenges the 2019 champion (Photo: Disclosure / WTA) Photo: Launch!

The second set was similar, with the difference that the Croatian had chances of breaks in Bia Haddad’s services. After saving two breakpoints with 3-0 and one with 5-0, the Brazilian took advantage of her opponent’s lack of rhythm to secure herself with the incredible result.

Number 3 seed in New York, Maria Sakkari got a scare when she saw the German tie the game by closing the second set by 6/3 – the Greek made it 6/4 in the first half. Ready to scare the underdog, she came back in full force in the decisive set and applied an imposing tire to advance.

Other seeds guaranteed in the second round were Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia (17th), who passed Kamilla Rakhimova, with 6/2 and 6/4, Russian Veronika Kunermetova (18th), with 7/5 and 6/3 against Croatian Donna Vekic, and American Alison Riske (29th), who got the better of compatriot Eleana Yu, with 6/2 and 6/4.

ZEBRA

The underdog showed up at the US Open in the first round. Among the favorites for the title, the Romanian Simona Halep, seeded 7, ended up eliminated by the Ukrainian Daria Snigur, with partials of 6/2, 0/6 and 6/4 after sending the decisive point in the net. It was the tennis player’s third fall in a first round of the tournament. She had already disappointed in 2017 and 2018 at the Grand Slam.

MASCULINE

Leader of the men’s ranking, Daniil Medveded needed just 2h01 to displace Stefan Kozlov. Without work, the Russian confirmed favoritism with 6/2, 6/4 and 6/0. With a little more effort, the Norwegian Cásper Ruud also advanced in the last Grand Slam of the year, making 6/3, 7/5 and 6/2 against the British Kyle Edmund.

Champion in 2012, veteran Andy Murray had a tough rival in the draw for the draw. Right off the bat, Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, 24th seed at the US Open. After a tougher first set, but with a 7/5 triumph, the Brit prevailed and closed at 3-0, with a double 6/3 following. Now he faces the American Emílio Nava.