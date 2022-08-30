Bia Haddad “runs over” Ana Konjuh and advances in US Open | sneakers

The splendor phase of Bia Haddad Maia had another chapter, this Monday, at the US Open, in New York (USA). In the opening round of the Grand Slam, the Brazilian won by 2 sets to 0 (double 6/0) against Croatian Ana Konjuh with an impeccable performance. She needed just 58 minutes to secure the triumph.

– I am very happy with my debut. It was a pretty tough game. Ana has an aggressive point entry. Despite not being at the top of the rankings, she is tough, she can beat great players. The first round is always difficult, managing the butterflies in your stomach. I was disciplined, I knew I would have to have humility and patience. Sometimes, in the first round, things don’t go the way we want. I’m happy with our work – declared the paulista.

1 of 2 Bia Haddad won with ease at the US Open — Photo: Getty Images Bia Haddad won the US Open with ease – Photo: Getty Images

This Wednesday, for the second round of the US Open, Bia Haddad will return to the court to face Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Fifteenth place in the ranking, Bia Haddad started the match breaking the serve of Ana Konjuh, the 118th. It was the harbinger of the coming crash. The paulista, who confirmed her service, returned to break the opponent’s serve twice more and approached the victory by scoring 5 to 0.

Sharp in the serves and with power in the exchanges, Bia Haddad saved two break points in the sixth game. It was the first time in the game that Konjuh, former top 20 on the world tour, threatened to break the opponent’s serve. The Brazilian, however, recovered and applied the “tire” in the opening set: 6 to 0. There were 26 winning points for the Brazilian, against nine for the opponent.

In the second set, Bia Haddad repeated the dose: she broke Konjuh’s serve twice and opened 3-0. Relentless, Bia Haddad followed the script written in the first set. She was rarely threatened and, when the Croatian was close to breaking the serve, the Brazilian reacted, imposing her game and her spectacular phase. Konjuh’s frustration was notorious – and it increased when Haddad scored another 6-0 with an ace, ending the confrontation.

Medvedev starts with victory

Daniil Medvedev has earned his status as the current number 1 in the world in the ATP rankings. The Russian took no notice of American Stefan Kozlov and won the victory by 3 sets to 0 (6/2, 6/4 and 6/0) in his US Open debut.

In the second round, Medvedev will face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, who dispatched fellow countryman Quentin Halys by 3 sets to 1 (4/6, 7/6, 6/3 and 6/2).