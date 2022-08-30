Bia runs over Croatian with ‘bicycle’ and goes to the 2nd round of the US Open for the 1st time – 29/08/2022

if it was the croatian Ana Konjuhnumber 117 in the world, who was born in Dubrovnik, the city that served as the setting for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones, was Beatriz Haddad Maia who started the US Open screaming dracaris to your opponent. With an aggressive performance from the first ball in play, the 26-year-old Brazilian suffocated her rival and left the court with a capital victory by 6/0 and 6/0, by bicycle (what is called a double 6/0 in tennis), which puts him in the second round of the American slam for the first time in his career.

Current number 15 in the world and debuting as a slam seed, Bia had competed in New York four times. In 2016, 2018 and 2021, he played in qualifying and didn’t make it to the main draw. In 2017, she entered straight into the bracket, but lost in the first round to Croatian Donna Vekic.

Haddad Maia’s next opponent in New York this year will be a Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019. Current #48 in the world, the 22-year-old also won this Monday. She scored 6/0, 3/6 and 6/1 over Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

How did it happen

Bia has been aggressive in returning from the early game, and has been rewarded for it, forcing Konjuh’s mistakes. It was with those balls – a deep return from mid-court – that the Croatian gave in to the break in the first game. In the third, another break. This one, however, came after a great forehand parallel from the Brazilian that Konjuh only returned on the net. With 13 minutes into the game, the paulista already had a 4/0 advantage, and her opponent didn’t even find a way to balance the actions in the opening set. With 25 minutes, after a long sixth game, Bia completed the “tire”, making it 6/0.

The second part started, the story followed the same script. Bia won the seventh game following scoring another break on top of the Croatian. Konjuh even won two break points in the fourth game, which would reduce the Brazilian’s advantage, but Bia saved herself from both and made it 4/0. It was already clear that the match was underway, and even luck helped a little. In the fifth game, thanks to a return that came out accidentally short and caught Konjuh off guard, Bia got another break and opened 5/0. After that, it was just a matter of confirming the serve once more and stamping the victory.

Huge difference in numbers that reflects the dominance of the Brazilian: 16 to 6 in winners, nine unforced errors, five break points saved… Bia did a lot of things very well in the game. pic.twitter.com/KdgzQDqadQ — Alexandre Cossenza (@saqueevoleio) August 29, 2022

