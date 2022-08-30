BofA raises BRF’s target price — but reduces Marfrig

Six months ago, Marfrig de facto took control of BRF, electing its slate to the board of directors of the owner of Sadia and Perdigão after buying 33% of the company’s capital.

Since then, things have gone bad for Marcos Molina’s meatpacking plant — with his share performing much worse than that of the acquired company: andWhilst Marfrig fell by more than 35% in the period, BRF remained practically stable.

Bank of America noted this distortion in a report published today — and said it thinks this performance difference is exaggerated.

Even so, the bank does not expect a reversal of this scenario anytime soon, given that the “momentum of BRF’s results is much more favorable” than that of Marfrig.

At the same time that BRF improved its results in the second quarter — after a weak first quarter — Marfrig has been suffering from the change in the cattle cycle in the US, which should impact its margins.

There are still two other factors weighing on Marfrig’s action. The first is that the consolidation of BRF’s investment in the balance sheet will make it more complex for investors to analyze the company.

The other point: with Marfrig trading at 4.4x EV/EBITDA for 2023, the stock carries an “unjustified” 10% premium over JBS — even though it has less diversification and is more indebted.

In this scenario, Bank of America increased its target price for BRF from R$18 to R$19.50 and reduced Marfrig’s price from R$22 to R$21, both with a neutral recommendation. The papers closed the day at R$16.37 and R$14.02, respectively.

While he has a better view for BRF, analysts said they remain a neutral recommendation for the company because of its high indebtedness, cash burn and lack of visibility into long-term strategy.

Pedro Arbex