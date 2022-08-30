Bolsonaro and his family bought 51 properties, valued at R$26 million, paying in cash

Since Bolsonaro arrived in politics, still as a deputy, his family’s assets have only multiplied.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Almost half of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) family’s real estate assets were purchased in the last three decades with cash, according to Thiago Herdy and Juliana Dal Piva, from UOL.

Since 1990, the Bolsonaro clan has traded 107 properties. Of these, “at least 51 were acquired in whole or in part with the use of cash, according to a statement by the clan members themselves”, the report says.

“Purchases registered in the notaries with the payment method ‘in national currency’, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million”.

Until the end of the 1990s, the Bolsonaro family’s spending on real estate amounted to R$567,500 (R$1.9 million in updated values). “The 56 addresses that are currently registered in the name of the family cost R$ 18.8 million (or R$ 26.2 million, adjusted by the IPCA)”.

Married to Maria Denise, Bolsonaro’s brother-in-law José Orestes Fonseca, for example, bought a mansion on a plot of almost 20,000 square meters in the central region of Cajati, in the interior of São Paulo. The R$ 2.67 million (equivalent to R$ 3.47 million currently, in amounts adjusted by the IPCA) were paid in cash. On the site, a shooting club was built – unregistered.

Since Bolsonaro’s arrival in politics, still as a deputy, his family’s assets have multiplied.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.