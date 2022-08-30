Bolsonaro clan accumulates assets by paying in cash – 08/30/2022

This is the online version of the To Start the Day newsletter, your summary with the main news of the day that was sent earlier today (30). Do you want to receive the complete package, with the main column and more information, daily? Click here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

No less than 51 properties were purchased with cash by the Bolsonaro clan, in deals totaling R$ 26 million. Half of the family’s estate was paid in this way. At least 25 buy or sell transactions were investigated. The survey located 107 properties and includes Bolsonaro, two ex-wives, his three oldest children (01, 02 and 03), his mother and five brothers.

THE NUMBER

BRL 2.67 million

It was how much Bolsonaro’s brother-in-law paid for a mansion (in “cash”), in which he later built a shooting club and court.

ELECTORAL RUN

Ipec poll released last night shows Lula with 44%, Bolsonaro with 32% and Ciro Gomes with 7%. Lula maintains the possibility of winning in the first round. In the second, it beats Bolsonaro by 50% to 37%.

In another poll released yesterday, by the FSB, Lula had 43% of voting intentions, against 36% for Bolsonaro.

From Eymael’s Fiat Tipo 94 to Bolsonaro’s Honda NC 750X: see the presidential candidates’ vehicles.

SECRET POSITIONS IN RIO

Cláudio Castro’s campaign treasurer, a candidate for reelection in Rio de Janeiro, received R$ 70,000 for the Uerj’s secret payroll.

EFFECTS OF THE DEBATE

Jose Roberto de Toledo highlights two records of Bolsonaro on WhatsApp during the debate: it had 20% more mentions than in any other event, and the number of negative citations was 22% higher than the previous record.

Bolsonaro’s disparaging mention of Latin American countries during the debate on Sunday became an international problem. Chile issued a note calling the statements “unacceptable”. The country’s chancellor told Jamil Chad that Bolsonaro’s speech was “very serious”.

Lula’s campaign resists revising its tone on corruption, but re-evaluates its participation in debates.

Carolina Brigido remembers something that Lula did not mention in the debate: Bolsonaro responds to four inquiries in the STF.

After her good performance, MDB dreams of Simone Tebet with more than 5%.

WILL THERE BE A COUP?

In the decision in which he authorized searches against eight Bolsonar businessmen, Alexandre de Moraes said that the group’s conduct indicated the possibility of organizing attacks against democracy. Luciano Hang is seen as a possible financier of undemocratic acts.

The act organized by Bolsonaro in the 7th of September in Rio, 29 cannon shots will be fired. It will take eight hours.

HEALTH INSURANCE

The Senate passed a law that forces health plans to cover treatments outside the list drawn up by the ANS.

BALL WORLD

Cássio, goalkeeper of Corinthians, in a game against Red Bull Bragantino for the Brasileirão Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 and regained fourth place in the Brasileirão. Cassio guaranteed the result. The end of the game was harrowing, he says. Juca Kfouri.

Also in the Brasileirão, Inter thrashed Juventude: 4-0.

The results of the round.

THE NUMBER

BRL 500 million

It is the amount invested by Manchester United to sign Antony.

Tips to complete the World Cup album in a week.

SNEAKERS

Bia Haddad started well at the US Open. She won by 2 sets to 0 (6 to 0 and 6 to 0) and passed to the second phase.

AROUND THE WORLD

Phenomenon of ‘red goblins’ photographed by scientific station in Chile Image: ESO

An observatory managed to photograph in the Atacama Desert, in Chile, a rare meteorological phenomenon, the “red atmospheric elves”.

An alligator on the runway at an airport in the US prevented passengers from disembarking a plane that had just landed.

Donald Trump collects problems on his social network, Truth Social. The name registration is under dispute, the provider that hosts the service says it hasn’t received it since March, viewership is plummeting, and a negative report on the company’s IPO has been revealed.

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ukraine said it had started a counter-offensive in the south of the country, including the Khelson region.

……………………..

War effect: the military exercises Vostok 2022, made jointly this week with China, will be much smaller in scale than the previous edition, in 2018.

LIVE WELL

Bodybuilding made young man gain 15 kg and lifted him out of a deep depression.

After cancer returned five times, medical student Lucas Visconti underwent treatment that reprograms cells. He was one of the first to receive CAR-T therapy with cells produced in Brazil.

NO CLEANING

Flight attendant snitches on the dirtiest parts of the plane and becomes a hit on the web. The champion of disgust is not the bathroom…