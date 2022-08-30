Bolsonaro postpones payment of laws Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc

posted on 08/29/2022 12:22



(Credit: Reproduction/Youtube Liberal Party)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) postponed the payment of the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc 2 laws, which deal with support for culture in the face of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The change was edited through a provisional measure (MP) published this Monday (29/8).

By the measure, the transfer of funds to the Paulo Gustavo law will be for 2023, while Aldir Blanc will be in 2024. The decision to postpone payments comes after Bolsonaro has fully vetoed both laws. They were enacted in July, however, after the overthrow of vetoes by the National Congress.





The Paulo Gustavo Law provides for the release of R$ 3.8 billion to states and municipalities in order to repair the damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic in the culture sector. The law takes the name of the actor who died from complications arising from the disease in 2021.

The approved project provided for the payment of aid within 90 days after enactment — the deadline ended in October. Now, with the edition of the MP, the excerpt is revoked and does not specify in which month of 2021 the benefit begins to be distributed.

The Aldir Blanc Law 2 estimates the transfer of R$ 3 billion from the Union to states and municipalities for five years. The name of the law is a tribute to the composer Aldir Blanc, also deceased by covid in 2020. According to the text of the approved project, the payment should start in 2023, but with the change published in the MP, it should start in 2024. The measure still allows that the amounts are paid in installments each year.

The Executive cites, in a document, that “the budget and financial availability of each year will be respected”, which in theory allows not to carry out the transfers under the pretext of lack of resources in the Union Budget.