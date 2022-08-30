‘Bolsonaro Real Estate’ has to explain the purchase of 51 properties in cash – 08/30/2022

After repeating João’s verse (“I will know the truth and it will set you free”), Jair Bolsonaro now has a golden chance to prove that he practices what he preaches. A report by Thiago Herdy and Juliana Dal Piva, published today on UOL, contains very compromising information for the President of the Republic and his family. Of 107 properties that the Bolsonaro clan acquired from 1990 to today, at least 51 were purchased with cash. As is well known, large transactions in cash usually attract the attention of the authorities, as they are often an indication of the crime of money laundering.

The article reveals that 25 properties purchased by the presidential family since 2003 were or are being investigated by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District – including the president’s house in the Vivendas da Barra condominium, in Rio, and the mansion bought by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. (PL-RJ), in Brasilia.

The President of the Republic, then, has a lot to explain.

Especially he, who constantly repeats that the truth sets you free.

In practice, however, this is not what happens. Wanted by journalists UOLBolsonaro prefers not to speak out.

Governments do no favors by giving transparency to their heritage and the way in which they obtained it. This is the duty of every public man. For someone who, like Bolsonaro, propagates João’s verse 8:32, this responsibility is even greater.

For starters, it’s surprising that the president and his clan have acquired so much property of considerable value in 32 years. As can be seen, in addition to family interests, the attraction to the real estate market is a trait that unites the Bolsonaros.

This movement would already be strange, but another familiar custom caught the attention of the authorities: the habit of buying real estate with cash.

Worldwide, law enforcement and tax authorities consider high-value transactions made in cash to be money laundering. From this trail, many mafiosi, militiamen, drug dealers and large tax evaders were arrested. Therefore, negotiations of this type in Brazil can be carried out freely up to the limit of R$ 50 thousand. From there they have to be well explained to the authorities.

Acquisitions made by ‘Imobiliária Bolsonaro’ in cash since 1990 totaled BRL 13.5 million. Or, in values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, R$ 25.6 million.

The report of UOL shows the unorthodox way in which many of these properties were purchased, some for a value far below the market price (this resource is often used by criminals who pay “outside” and thus transform the illicit money into a legal asset).

In view of this, Bolsonaro has an obligation to explain in detail his heritage and that of his family.

It is no use repeating that it is immune to corruption while adopting practices that seem to indicate just the opposite.