Bolsonaro sanctions R$ 4,500 loan via Caixa Tem; see how it works

Law 14,438/22, which releases the R$ 4,500 credit line for MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur), was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro last week.

The text is included in Provisional Measure 1,107/22, approved by the National Congress, which also releases the credit of R$ 1,500 for individuals. The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

In addition, the law also creates the Digital SIM, which is the digital microcredit simplification program for entrepreneurs. According to the government, the purpose is to help small entrepreneurs to establish themselves.

O Caixa Tem’s new microcredit will be up to BRL 1,500 for individuals and up to BRL 4,500 for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Until then, the amounts were R$1,000 and R$3,000.

Loan Caixa Tem 2022

The provisional measure, which deals with increasing the values ​​of Caixa Tem microcredit, is still awaiting the Senate. While the text is not approved, the current conditions for hiring are as follows:

for individuals

Credit limit of up to R$ 1 thousand;

Interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

The request is made digitally directly through the Caixa Tem app.

for the MEI

Credit limit of up to R$ 3 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

However, the request for now is only in agencies. However, Caixa has already informed that the hiring will soon also be possible through Caixa Tem.

Caixa offers microcredit

First, it is important to note that the values ​​that can be withdrawn will be different.

While the MEI will be able to redeem microcredit in the amount of up to BRL 3 thousandthe individual may withdraw an amount of up to BRL 1 thousand.

The new loan is related to the SIM Digital program and is expected to have two proposals, as informed.

For physical person, the loan will be fixed in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay. To get the amount, you won’t need much bureaucracy, since the hiring can be done directly through the Caixa Tem app, just agreeing with the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

About the MEI, the loan can be up to R$ 3 thousand, with a monthly interest rate from 1.99% per month and 24 months to pay. In this case, the interested party must go to an agency of the Cashierbeing necessary to have, at least, 12 months of billing of any amount with the respective CNPJ.

Therefore, the idea is that people with the name “dirty” in the market and who have difficulties in contracting lines of credit can have access to the loan through the program. In addition, it seeks to formalize informal workers.

How to get a loan via Caixa Tem?

Furthermore, it is important to point out that contracting via box has is available, so far, only to individuals. According to Caixa, developers are already working to authorize the request for MEIs through the application.

In summary, see how individuals should request credit through the platform:

Download or update the Caixa Tem app. It is now available for download. Update your application registration Click on “Cash Credit” Click on “Contract Caixa Tem Credit” Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking. Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure. Confirm the order and wait the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.