Botafogo x Flamengo: Bepe criticizes and shoots against red-black organized

The classic between Botafogo and Flamengoheld at Nilton Santos, on Sunday, was marked by more clashes between the fans. And the Battalion Specialized in Policing in the Stadiums (BEPE) explained that most of the different trigger points for the conflicts between alvinegros and red-blacks were caused by organized by Fla. (watch the video below).

in contact with the THROW!, Lieutenant Colonel Hilmar Faulhaber, one of Bepe’s commanders, attributed the conflicts to Flamengo’s fans. According to the agent, the organized Raça Rubro-Negra and Jovem Fla, who are punished by the Public Ministry, were at the scene and were decisive for the confusion.

– Raça Rubro-Negra and Torcida Jovem are organized that are punished, they shouldn’t even attend the stadium. It is a direct affront to the government and we try to intervene immediately in order to prevent them from reaching the stadium. Some seizures of materials used for the practice of violence were carried out. We managed to avoid what could have become a major conflict around the stadium. The classics between Botafogo x Flamengo are high risk games due to the great rivalry between the organized fans – said the Colonel.

According to information from the battalion itself, the union between the Flamengo fans would have totaled 500 people, and the vast majority did not have tickets. In the conflicts, several weapons were seized, such as a baseball bat with barbed wire, but no one was arrested during the action.

The supporters of Flamengo and Botafogo would even collide on the Armando Nogueira viaduct, if it weren’t for the action of the Military Police. Also according to the lieutenant colonel, the movement was dispersed, but it was not possible to contain all the tension that hovered in Nilton Santos.

HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Flamengo and Botafogo at Nilton Santos Stadium has not been a peaceful game for the police forces. In 2017, for example, in a sad event that was cited by Lieutenant Colonel Faulhaber, a Botafogo fan was killed with a barbecue skewer, after a conflict between the fans.

Since then, the atmosphere in games between the two teams has been even more hostile. Asked about the possibility of the derby playing the “single fan”, Faulhaber argued that the decision depends on other public bodies.

– As for the adoption of single fans, it is a decision that has to be adopted together with the other bodies responsible for public safety, Confederations, Federations and clubs. I cannot say that without consulting other bodies – he concluded.