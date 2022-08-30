Bought by United for R$ 504 million, Antony will go to the Cup as a star, to be a starter. It will be war with Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Antony won the war against Ajax.



Will play for Manchester United, with his favorite coach in his career, Erik ten Hag.



And he will have the status of ace in the Brazilian national team as a bonus.



It will arrive very different than when it was performing in Amsterdam.



Like a world football star.



Not just as a promising athlete.

As the blog reported on Saturday, the English club had decided to pay 100 million euros, R$504 million, for the 22-year-old Brazilian. Even so, the Dutch team’s management was reticent.

But the firmness with which Antony insisted on leaving Ajax weighed heavily. He did not give in to the pressure of the leaders and faced them resolutely. Hence the deal was closed yesterday.

He is the most expensive player in Dutch football history.

The contract with Manchester United runs until 2027.

The very expensive transaction changes the player’s status once and for all.

Not just in Europe.

As in the Brazilian team itself.

Remembering that now, for Tite, Neymar is a midfielder.

Antony will have more support to fight for the starting spot with Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus, two other players that the coach will take to Qatar and who work exactly in the sector in which he plays, on the right.





Away from Richarlison, who can also play centrally.

Worse for Rodrygo, from Real Madrid, who lost a lot of space with the appreciation of the player, now from Manchester United. Carlo Lancelotti confirms that this season he will use him as a wild card. That is, it will be the first option as a reserve for the attack. Which is bad for the player in this final stretch of definition.

Because there are two other confirmed attackers on Tite’s list: Vinicius Junior and Pedro.

Fighting for a spot. Matheus Cunha is in the reserve of Atletico Madrid. Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli could be the big surprise.

Roberto Firmino has much less hope.

Just like Gabriel.

For the Russian Cup, Tite took five forwards.

Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Douglas Costa and Tayson.

For Qatar, Antony, Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Pedro are confirmed.

If there is a sixth name, due to the release of 26 players, the fight will be between Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabigol.

Antony gained very important status in world football with the sale to Manchester United.

Thanks to an agreement with Ajax for a percentage of 20% of the profit on the resale of Antony plus the mandatory fees as a training club, São Paulo will receive R$ 96 million for the transaction.

The player, in full physical shape, already wants to debut for Manchester United on Sunday, against Arsenal.

It is worth remembering Antony’s excellent performance at Ajax.

There were 82 matches, 25 goals and 23 assists.

And 22 years.





It was this performance that convinced United’s managers to pay 100 million euros, R$504 million, for the Brazilian.

Antony, who has always had a strong personality, since the youth ranks of São Paulo, won in the confrontation with Ajax.

He will travel to England today for medical examination and contract signing.

The expectation in Manchester is the arrival of a star…



From horse racing to surfing: see the best photos of the sport



