Brazil records 170 new deaths from Covid; moving average has a downward trend for the 14th straight day | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (29) 170 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 683,718 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 139 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -21% indicating downtrend for the 14th day in a row.

Alagoas, Acre, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Tocantins did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 13,856 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,394,932 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 15,028. The variation was –21% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Rising (4 states): PA, RN, PB, PE

PA, RN, PB, PE In stability (8 states): PI, CE, BA, RR, MG, ES, RS, AM

PI, CE, BA, RR, MG, ES, RS, AM Falling (14 states and the DF): AC, AP, TO, DF, MA, SC, RO, AL, SP, GO, MS, RJ, MT, SE, PR

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).