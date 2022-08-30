Britney Spears publishes an outburst on YouTube about the period in which she lived under guardianship; video is removed shortly after | Pop & Art

The 22-minute video was deleted from the platform minutes later, but it featured the singer’s testimonials about the 15-year period and her feelings about her family. Britney still says that she turned down “a lot of money” to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey and talk about everything.

She also said that, for a period, she had a secret boyfriend, with whom she planned to flee the country. The singer describes being forced to work and tour and banned from seeing her friends or driving her own car.

In part of the testimony, Britney quotes: “They literally killed me. They threw me out. I felt like my family was throwing me away. I was performing to thousands of people at night in Vegas, the adrenaline of being an artist, the joy , respect… I was a machine. I was a fucking machine, not even human. It was insane how hard I worked.”

“I was told I was fat every day, I had to go to the gym, I don’t remember being so demoralized. They made me feel like I was nothing. I was scared, afraid, I couldn’t do anything. meaning for me”, said the singer.

In another excerpt, the singer reveals that she thought about running away with a man with whom she had a “secret relationship”, but was afraid of what her father would be able to do when he found out.

“I was talking to the guy and he wanted to leave the country with me. We had everything ready to run away, and it was a secret relationship.”

At the time, in conversation with an assistant, she reported her fear of her father “if she did something wrong”.

Britney even claimed that despite everything that happened between her and her father, she was “honestly more angry” with her mother, Lynne Spears, because when reporters called her, her mother allegedly “played innocent” and not defended her daughter.

“I felt like she could have gotten me a lawyer in two seconds. My friend helped me find one later, but every time I tried to contact the office, my phone was tapped or taken away from me.”

After the video was published, Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, made a post on Instagram saying that she always supported her daughter and that the topic should be addressed privately.

“Britney, all your life I’ve tried to do my best to support your dreams and desires. And I’ve also tried my best to help you out of your adversity. I will never turn and I will never turn my back on you. Your rejections the countless times I’ve called you make me feel hopeless! I’ve been trying everything. I love you so much, but this conversation is meant to be just between you and me, eye to eye, in privacy.”

After the post, Lynne Spears closed the post for comments.

