Bruaca is shocked by violence against Alcides

Tenório will take revenge on Alcides and Bruaca in the worst way in Pantanal.

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will have a tragic fate in wetland and who will witness that moment will be Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). The couple’s days of peace and quiet, at José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), their days are numbered in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

This because tenorio (Murilo Benício) will not let the case that Alcides keep with the mother of gutta (Julia Dalavia) in wetland. The villain will make his hatred for the pawn clear as he castrates the beloved from Maria Bruaca.

the concern of Alcides at the moment is that tenorio might want to kill him and bruaca in wetland and that’s why the pawn is planning to put an end to the land grabber, before that happens in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.

But little does he know, that the character of Murilo Benício will be smarter and in the final stretch of wetlandhe will be able to take the newest employee from José Leoncio and his ex-wife to an abandoned shack and castrate him.

the character of Isabel Teixeira you won’t be able to do anything to help your great love. She will watch everything through the doorway and listen to the pawn’s suffering. The housewife will be locked inside a small room while the wetland will commit one more crime. Soon after, the squatter will return to the room and try to abuse the country girl.

the mother of gutta will resist and make it clear that she will never sleep with him again and will face her partner. zuleica (Aline Borges), even spitting in his face.

tenorio he will be furious with the ex-wife’s response, but will not get to consummate the act. “I will never serve you again in this life! You’re going to have to kill me first!” will say Maria Bruaca, according to information from TV Prime.

HAPPY ENDING?

In the first version of wetland, the scene was shown to the audience. Already in the remake of Globethe act will not be shown, only the moments of tension under the gaze of Maria Bruacawhich will panic.

Despite all the tragedy that will befall the couple, if Bruno Luperi follow in full the end of Alcides and Maria Bruacafrom the texts of Benedito Ruy Barbosaexhibited by the extinct TV Headline in 1990, the ex-housewife will have an attitude that can thrill viewers.

The couple’s destiny is to be together and happy, where the ex-housewife and the character of Juliano Cazarre will prove that their love is true and above anything else in wetland.