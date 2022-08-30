Bruna Linzmeyer says she suffered from compulsory heterosexuality

Bruna Linzmeyer said she suffered from compulsory heterosexuality before having relationships with women. Today, she identifies herself as “dyke-queer”.

The 29-year-old actress wrote an exclusive statement to Vogue in celebration of National Lesbian Visibility Day.

“The first times I was with women were magical, it was light and fun. These relationships made me see myself differently, I like who I am when I’m among women, especially among queer women,” Bruna reported.

She remembers that a few months after starting her first relationship with a woman, she was surprised by an article exposing photos and labeling her as “bisexual”.

“As time went by, I looked again at that newspaper article. Perhaps what was hardest about it was not exposing my relationship and the person I was with, it was defining me as ‘bisexual’.

Why bisexual? Why was I married to a cis man before I started dating women? To this day, many people get confused saying that I’m bi or pansexual, just because I’ve had relationships with men.

The actress explains in the text the concept of compulsory heterosexuality, coined in the 1980s by Adrienne Rich — queer philosopher and theorist.

“It talks about how we are led to be heterosexual without ever asking ourselves if this is what we want, what we like, who we are. That thing you do in life just because everyone else is doing it. […] And because of that, a lot of people get married in heterosexual marriages, have children and follow this whole normative script without ever being able to look at their own desire, listen to it and have the courage to live it if it is a dissident of that norm “.

Bruna also reported that her brother ended an 11-year marriage with a woman to be with a man. At the time, no one labeled him bisexual.

“It became clear very quickly to everyone that he was gay. Why was I bi and he was gay? Does our society value and recognize relationships that have phalluses much more? In this mistaken logic, two cis men would always be gay and two women would always be bi… Complicated, huh?”

Reflecting on the matter, the actress concluded that she was a lesbian (or “dyke”, as she prefers to refer to it). “I realized that even though I was in relationships with cis men until I was 22, and they were great relationships, I suffered from compulsory heterosexuality.”

And I’m a very proud dyke, and I consider myself queer too. I understand my identity-sexuality as queer dyke. Queer means “strange”/”abnormal” in English. It’s one of the ways that they still try to offend me, call me “you’re abnormal”. And who said I want to be normal?

“This August is important for us to hear what these voices are saying, but also for us to celebrate our loves, our lives, the many lesbian women who made the way for us to get here”, points out Bruna Linzmeyer.