Bruna Marquezine and Sabrina Sato go to Baile do BB; see – 08/29/2022 – Monica Bergamo

Presenter Sabrina Sato, actress Bruna Marquezine and singer Cleo Pires attended the Baile do BB, a party promoted by promoter Beto Pacheco, at the Rosewood hotel, in São Paulo, on Friday (26).
The night, which gathered about 800 people, was packed with presentations by DJs such as the Frenchman Michael Malih and had a surprise show by singer Preta Gil.
Actresses Juliana Paes, Marina Ruy Barbosa and Camila Queiroz also visited, the business couple Ana Hickmann and Alexandre Correa, presenter Luciana Gimenez and stylist Patricia Bonaldi.
The event had part of the profits from the invitations reverted to Casa Santa Teresinha. See the guest appearances below:
with BIANKA VIEIRA, KARINA MATIAS and MANOELLA SMITH
