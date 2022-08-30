Bruna Marquezine indicates vote for Lula in the 2022 Elections and Neymar is quoted in a controversial comment! Understand

Bruna Marquezine caused a stir on Twitter this Sunday (29). During the exhibition of the debate on Band, which resulted in a gaffe involving Juliana Paes and candidate comparisons with Patrícia Abravanel, the actress made a publication that denotes that she will vote for candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in these elections.

Bruna published a photo taken with the look she wore at the event promoted by Beto Pacheco, which was also attended by Marina Ruy Barbosa, this Friday (26). The color of the dress? Red, the same as the Workers’ Party. “The vote is secret”, joked the actress of “Besouro Azul”.

NEYMAR IS REMEMBERED IN A POST BY BRUNA MARQUEZINE AND THE SUBJECT RESULTS IN DISCUSSION

In the responses to the publication, Bruna won the support of many netizens, including Lula himself, who left a heart emoji for the actress. However, there were also netizens who criticized the young woman for her political position; one of them decided to bring up her ex-boyfriend, Neymar.

“That’s why Neymar put his foot”, wrote the hater. The comment sparked a veritable general discussion on Twitter. “Yes, he was the one who put the foot down and now he’s dating Bruna copies because he didn’t get over his ex“, provoked an internet user. “Lucky for her”, said another follower. “Does your wife have to vote for who you vote for? If she chooses another candidate can’t she? Do you walk away? How ridiculous!” one woman pointed out.

It is worth remembering that Neymar has not yet positioned himself on the vote in these elections, but on August 13 of this year, he presented the reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro with a soccer ball.