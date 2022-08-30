Camila Morgado recalls ‘A Casa das Sete Mulheres’, which premieres on Globoplay, and tells a behind-the-scenes detail

19 years ago, women relatives of the leader of the Farrapos, Bento Gonçalves (Werner Schunemann) took refuge in an estancia waiting for the men of the family to return. Aired by TV Globo in 2003, the miniseries can be reviewed on Globoplay from this Monday, the 29thas part of the project to rescue the classics of dramaturgy.

The plot is set against the backdrop of the Farroupilha Revolution, also known as the Farrapos War. In the mid-1830s, with the abdication of Dom Pedro I, the regents who took over the government were unable to pacify the nation and rebellions broke out in some provinces, among them: ‘A Guerra dos Farrapos’, in the South, in 1835.

For ten years, during which the battles lasted, Ana Joaquina (Bete Mendes), Maria (Nívea Maria), Manuela (Camila Morgado), Rosário (Mariana Ximenes), Mariana (Samara Felippo), Caetana (Eliane Giardini) and Perpétua (Daniela Escobar), women of different ages and temperaments share the same environment and experience loves, friendships, frustrations and times of hope.

Manuela was a romantic heroine, says actress

For Camila Morgado, her character was a romantic heroine. In an interview sent to the press, the actress recalled working alongside so many veteran actresses. “It was my first role on TV and I was very well received by all of them! They helped me in everything. It was a beautiful and magical moment to play with them all, because I already followed their work as a spectator and had a lot of admiration for them”.

Then, she was excited about the entry of the series in the streaming company’s catalog: “‘Casa das Sete Mulheres’ was a beautiful work with a lot of repercussion. I am very proud to have participated in this project and also very happy to know that will now be on Globoplay”, she said, who drew a parallel between Manuela and Irma, her character in ‘Pantanal’, which is being successful with the public. “Although the two characters are from completely different times, I see in both Manuela and Irma a capacity for dreaming and also for love”.