Can I exercise while menstruating? We list benefits and alternatives – 08/29/2022

I’ve been doing weight training, running and functional exercises regularly for over ten years, and in that time, my period has stopped me from training several times. The cramps, that first-day malaise, the high flow. There were several reasons. Sometimes they added to laziness, it’s true, but, in general, they were legitimate reasons that made me – and still do – stay at home.

I know that this is not just a question for me, but for several women who, despite not being athletes, have some sports practice as part of their daily lives. So, can you solve this and reconcile menstruation and exercise?

Regarding the flow, I managed to find a good alternative. I don’t like to use tampons and my option is menstrual panties. I found a brand that makes a specific model for physical activity: it’s comfortable, has good coverage and doesn’t make me insecure when training. I recommend.

For pain, when very intense, my remedy is still to stay at home. And so I try to adapt my exercise schedule to my menstrual cycle. But I thought of other points when listening to the explanations of gynecologist Cristina Laguna Benetti Pinto, president of the National Commission Specialized in Endocrine Gynecology at Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations).

She says the more exercise you do, the greater the chance that you won’t suffer as much during your cycle. “Exercise can help control cramps. So, when properly guided, there is a positive influence of physical activity on the menstrual cycle. In conclusion, it is recommended that a personalized approach be offered and based on the woman’s response and preferences about each type of exercise and its constraints during the menstrual cycle, as well as about the expected benefits, since the scientific literature does not yet have exhaustive answers about this interrelation”, he says.

Jessica Machado practices outdoor exercises Image: Personal archive

What is known is that physical activity stimulates vasodilation, which improves blood flow to the muscles and, thus, can relieve the contractions of the uterus, which generate cramps. Other hormones released during exercise, such as endorphin, may also have analgesic action, meaning they would relieve period pain.

Journalist Jéssica Machado, 31, practices crossfit, attests to the scientific explanation in practice. “After I resumed the exercises, in March of this year, the pain decreased. It seems that the body was better prepared for the period”, she points out.

She says she suffers more on the first day of the cycle with head and spine pain, in addition to feeling crampy and heavier legs. “I avoid going there,” she says.

According to Cristina, even before menstruating, when the symptoms of PMS (premenstrual tension) begin, a woman may be unwilling to train. In cases of more extreme pain, she advises to seek medical help. “We can treat the cramps to allow the exercises, if it bothers the woman too much”, she says.

Physical education student Ellen Valias, 41, is a sports enthusiast on social media and encourages women of all bodies and ages to include physical exercise in their routine for well-being. She says that her strategy is to analyze what she feels at the moment and assess whether the practice will be pleasant or not on a given day of the cycle.

Ellen Valias says she evaluates how she feels in the exercise cycle Image: Personal archive

“When the cycle is lighter, in my case on the first day, it becomes more comfortable. Really, doing physical activity when we are menstruating and it is intense is very uncomfortable. I analyze it depending on the occasion”, he says.

Ellen reiterates that everyday practice has greatly alleviated the cramping sensation. “Talking about colic is very particular. When I had a lot, nothing relieved me. But when I started exercising, it helped a lot. That’s why today, I try to exercise throughout the cycle, because I know it will help me to minimize the pains.”